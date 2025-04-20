Clearing UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) requires a lot of patience, perseverance and hard work. There are times when aspirants start to lose courage and consider opting for a different field.

Clearing UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) requires a lot of patience, perseverance and hard work. There are times when aspirants start to lose courage and consider opting for a different field. While on the other hand, there are numerous of people who give up their lucrative jobs to dedicate themselves to UPSC preparations.

One such notable name is IAS Divya Mittal - who quit her high-paying job in London, moved back to India, and carved a niche for herself in the area of administration. Let's get to know more about her story and struggles.

Who is Divya Mittal?

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Divya Mittal is currently posted as District Magistrate of the district. She completed her early education in Deoria and later shifted to Delhi for further studies. Having earned a Bachelor's degree from Delhi University, Divya movedto London for higher studies. In London, she obtained an MBA degree and secured a high-paying job at a renowned company.

Despite having a well-paying job, she wanted to do something for her own country. For this, she decided to return to India and began preparing for UPSC CSE. Her hard work bore fruits when she cracked the civil service exam on her very first attempt in 2012, clinching an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 68.

Previously, she served as an IPS officer and later went on to become an IAS officer in 2013, as per a report by News 18.