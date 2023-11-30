Meet IAS officer, who once failed 6th standard, but cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

This IAS officer's story is an inspiration for all those who thought that they did not have the potential. Know her inspiring story here.

UPSC is the toughest exam in the world and aspirants spend years preparing for the IAS exam. While it is thought that only the brightest mind and the first benchers can crack the civil services exam, IAS Rukmani Riar set an example for all those who have been told that they are not enough.

Rukmani was never the topper in her schooling days. In fact, she even failed the sixth standard. But cracked the UPSC exam in 2011 and secured the All India Rank (AIR) 2.

Rukmani began her school journey from Gurdaspur and later secured admission to the Sacred Heart School in Dalhousie. After completing 12th, she went on to study Social Science from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. She then did her master's in social sciences from the prestigious Tata Institute in Mumbai.

After her Master's degree, Rukmani did an internship with NGOs like Ashoda in Mysore and Annapurna Mahila Mandal in Mumbai. During her time there, Rukmani got attached to civil services and decided to appear in the UPSC exam.

Rukmani Riar cracked the UPSC in her first attempt in 2011 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 2. Additionally, Riar cracked the UPSC without any coaching.

