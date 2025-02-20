While cracking the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is no easy task, millions of students appear for it every year, carrying dreams to join the administrative field. However, they are a few who clear the examination and set examples for everyone out there.

One such notable name is Ramesh Gholap, whose journey was anything but easy. He secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 287 in the handicapped category in UPSC CSE 2012.

Let's dive into his journey.

Who is Ramesh Gholap?

A native of Maharashtra's Solapur district, Ramesh Gholap was born in a destitute household. His father was a cycle repair shop owner while his mother used to sell bangles to make ends meet. Ramesh Gholap and his brother also used to assist their mother in selling bangles in neighbouring villages.

However, his family came across a financial crisis when his father passed away while Gholap was still in school. In addition to the financial difficulties, Ramesh's polio-affected limb posed a huge challenge before him.

Undeterred, he decided to continue his education and moved in with his uncle in Maharashtra's Barshi.

Education

Dealing with financial woes, Ramesh Gholap earned a diploma and a Bachelor's degree in arts. In 2009, he secured a job as a teacher. It was during this time that he met a tehsildar. He got inspired to join the administrative field by cracking the UPSC CSE. He took a six-month leave to focus on UPSC preparations.

In 2010, he appeared for the examination for the first time. However, he was unsuccessful. With his never-say-die attitude, he again dedicated himself to relentless studying. In 2012, Ramesh's hard work and passion bore fruits when he cracked the Civil Service Examination with AIR 287.

Gholap is currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the Energy Department in Jharkhand.