UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is considered one of the most challenging tests in India, provided the fierce competition, vast syllabus and multi-stage exams. A very few succeed in the exam every year, emerging as role models for the aspiring candidates.

In this article, we will talk about the journey of IAS Divya Tanwar, who cracked the UPSC test at a young age of 21, becoming one of the youngest IAS officers to pass the exam.

Who is Divya Tanwar?

Divya Tanwar, a native of Haryana's Mahendragarh district, faced financial hardships post her father's death. Her mother, working as a housekeeper, used to make ends meet while providing for her daughter's education.

She completed her primary education from a government school. Later, she went on to pursue her graduation in science. After this, she set her heart upon clearing the UPSC exam.

Vikas Divyakirti's favourite student

With her hard work and determination along with the valuable guidance from UPSC instructor Vikas Divyakirti, Divya clinched an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 438 in UPSC 2021 exam. Her passion impressed Divyakirti, who recognises her as one of his most successful students.

At present, Divya is appointed as an IAS officer in the Manipur cadre.