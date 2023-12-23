Meet IAS Officer who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, began working at 10 as cleaner; didn't crack UPSC exam

IAS officer B Abdul Nasar worked as hotel cleaner and newspaper delivery before entering government service and then getting promoted to IAS officer.

For many IAS aspirants, UPSC is a tumultuous struggle which demands maximum effort. However, for some people, this is not the only struggle life itself is a struggle. But with their unflinching perseverance and dedication, they achieve in every battle that is presented before them. One such inspiring story is of IAS B Abdul Nasar who battled all odds to finally become an IAS officer.

Belonging to Thalasseri in Kerala's Kannur, Nasar lost his father when he was five, then, he and his siblings lived in an orphanage while his mother worked as a domestic helper. Nasar completed his schooling while spending 13 years in a Keralan orphanage. At age ten, he worked as a cleaner and a hotel supplier. He sometimes escaped from his orphanage but later returned to finish his education.

"Extreme poverty was the reason. Umma (mother) was the sole breadwinner. She looked after us all. She was the biggest support system I was blessed to have in my life. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be here. She used to motivate me with offers," said Nasar while talking about his mother who died five years ago.

Despite living in immense poverty, he completed high school and went on to graduate from Thalassery’s government college. B Abdul Nasar supported his family by taking up various jobs like newspaper delivery, taking tuition classes and being a phone operator as well.

After graduation, Nasar joined Farook College in Kozhikode and pursued his Masters and B.Ed from there.

"I have always been an average student. Except for my Pre-Degree and MSW (which I did after joining Government Service), my performances were below first class. While I was in Vatanapally, I had a good environment to study and scored marks almost close to the top rank holders," he said.

In 1994, Nasar secured a government job as a Kerala Health Department official after receiving his postgraduate degree. He got promoted, eventually reaching the position of Deputy Collector in the State Civil Service in 2006. In 2015, Nassar was acknowledged as Kerala’s top Deputy Collector. Thereafter, he got a promotion to IAS officer in 2017. He served as Housing Commissioner to the Government of Kerala before being appointed as the District Collector of Kollam in 2019.

On successfully achieving his IAS dream, Nasar credits his family. "It not just about you are dreaming to achieve something but also about your struggles, efforts and prayers including of those who love you can make the things happen as you expect them to happen," Nasar stated.

Thus, this rags-to-riches story of IAS Abdul Nasar is heartwarming and inspiring in many ways for many people who are experiencing similar situations.