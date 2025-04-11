While cracking UPSC Civil Service (CSE) exam is no easy job, millions of students across the country appear for it, carrying dreams to join the administrative field by becoming IAS/IPS/IRS officers. There are a number of students who succeed in the UPSC exam, defying odds.

While cracking UPSC Civil Service (CSE) exam is no easy job, millions of students across the country appear for it, carrying dreams to join the administrative field by becoming IAS/IPS/IRS officers. There are a number of students who succeed in the UPSC exam - deemed one of the most challenging tests in the country - defying odds.

One such notable name is that of IAS officer Suraj Tiwari, whose journey to UPSC is nothing sort of an inspiration. Let's dive into his story further.

Who is Suraj Tiwari?

A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, Suraj Tiwari faced a life-altering accident which resulted in physical disabilities. In January 2017, Suraj met with a train accident in Ghaziabad, leading to the amputation of both his legs above the knees, his right hand below the elbow, and two fingers on his left hand.

Moreover, he endured four months of hospitalisation and three months of complete bed rest. Despite these hardships, Suraj remained committed towards his dreams.

Education

Suraj Tiwari completed his undergraduate studies and earned a Master's degree from Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU). During this time, he became determined to serve the nation and thus, decided to prepare for UPSC exam.

Despite his physical limitations, he counted on his passion and will power. On his first attempt, he couldn't crack the UPSC interview. Undeterred, he again appeared for the exam in 2022. This time, he emerged successful with flying colours, clinching an All India Rank (AIR) 917.