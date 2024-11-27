Hari Chandana Dasari’s journey is a testament to the power of dedication, vision, and the impact one individual can have on society.

Breaking away from a promising career abroad, Hari Chandana Dasari chose a path less traveled to serve her homeland. Her journey, from a world-class education to making waves in public administration, is nothing short of inspiring.

Raised in Hyderabad, Hari’s academic journey began at St. Ann’s High School and continued through St. Ann’s College and the University of Hyderabad. Her parents played a significant role in shaping her outlook—her father was an IAS officer, and her mother, a homemaker, anchored the family.

Hari later earned an M.Sc. in Environmental Economics from the prestigious London School of Economics. With her qualifications, she secured a role at the World Bank and subsequently worked with BP Shell in London. However, despite her success abroad, the example set by her father—his unwavering commitment to serving society—planted a seed of purpose in her mind.

In 2010, driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact, Hari cracked the UPSC exam on her second attempt and joined the Telangana cadre as part of the IAS 2010 batch. Since then, she has worked tirelessly across various roles, including as Joint Collector in Hyderabad. Her innovative initiatives to uplift marginalized communities and improve public welfare earned her the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

Hari Chandana Dasari’s journey is a testament to the power of dedication, vision, and the impact one individual can have on society.