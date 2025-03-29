Cracking UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is no easy task. Each year, thousands of hopefuls take the examination, yet a few are able to crack it after passing three complex stages - the preliminary exam, the mains, and the interview.

In this article, we will walk you through the journey of IAS officer Anudeep Durishetty - a man who never knew how to give up on dreams. The IAS officer cracked UPSC CSE on his fifth attempt, clinching an All India Rank (AIR) 1.

Let's get to know more about his journey

A native of Telangana, IAS Anudeep Durishetty pursued his early education at Sri Suryodaya High School and later at Sri Chaitanya Junior College. He went on to secure a B.Tech in Electronics & Instrumentation from BITS Pilani, Rajasthan, completing his graduation in 2011.

After this, Anudeep joined Google as a software engineer. However, he set his sight upon cracking one of the most prestigious exams - UPSC CSE. Relying on self-study and online resources, he appeared for the exam for the first time in 2012. However, Anudeep couldn't crack the exam on his first attempt.

Undeterred, he again took the exam in 2013, successfully securing a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), where he served as an Assistant Commissioner in Customs and Central Excise. Yet, he wanted to become an IAS officer. His 2014, 2015, and 2016 exams did not yield desired results. In 2017, Anudeep appeared for the Civil Service Exam (CSE) for a fifth time, emerging successful with an AIR 1.