While many exam experts suggest that preparing for a challenging test like UPSC Civil Service (CSE) requires 10-12 hours of relentless studying, let us tell you about the inspiring journey of an IAS officer who cracked the examination, balancing studies with her nine-hour workdays.

While many exam experts suggest that preparing for a challenging test like UPSC Civil Service (CSE) requires 10-12 hours of relentless studying, let us tell you about the inspiring journey of IAS Shweta Bharti who cracked the examination, balancing studies with her nine-hour workdays in the corporate sector.

Shweta Bharti, a young woman hailing from Bihar, secured an impressive AIR 356 in UPSC 2021 exam. Let's get to delve further into her journey.

Who is Shweta Bharti?

A native of Nalanda, Bihar, Shweta Bharti excelled in academics from a young age. She pursued her primary education from Ishan International Public School, Patna. Later, she completed her graduation from Bhagalpur Engineering College with a degree in Electrical and Telecommunications Engineering.

After this, Bharti came to be selected by renowned Indian multinational firm Wipro. During her time with Wipro, she aspired to join the civil services. However, she was not in the position to quit her job due to family responsibilities.

Eventually, Bharti decided to balance her UPSC preparations along with workdays. She admits that it was indeed challenging to juggle between job and exam preparations. For this, she quit social media and gave up smartphones to avoid distraction.

In 2020, Shweta Bharti earned 65th rank in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. She then secured a government position as a District Programme Officer (DPO). Despite this, Bharti continued aiming higher, thus, preparing for the UPSC.

In 2021, her hard work bore fruits as she clinched an AIR 356 in UPSC exam. At present, she is serving in Bhagalpur, Bihar, as an Assistant Collector.