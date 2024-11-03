Let us tell you about the inspiring journey of IAS officer Nirish Rajput, who cleared UPSC CSE with an impressive All India Rank (AIR), defying odds and adversities.

Given that lakhs of students appear for what is seen as one of the most toughest examinations in the country, UPSC, it is a dream to millions. However, clearing UPSC Civil Service Examination is a hard nut to crack that requires a lot of focused attention and perseverance.

Let us tell you about the inspiring journey of IAS officer Nirish Rajput, who cleared UPSC CSE with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 370. What makes his journey even more fascinating is that he failed to qualify for IAS in his first three attempts but never lost hope.

Who is Nirish Rajput?

A native of a small village in Madhya Pradesh, Nirish Rajput battled with tight finances since his childhood. His father worked as a tailor and was often forced to borrow money to make both ends meet.

He completed his primary education from a government school and later moved to Gwalior to pursue BSc and MSc degrees.

Following this, Rajput started preparing for UPSC exam. While preparing for the exam, he also worked at a friend's coaching facility. However, things took an ugly turn as Rajput was ousted from the coaching, prompting him to move to Delhi to establish his career.

Due to lack of finances, he could not afford UPSC coaching. He even failed in first three attempts. With his determination and strong will power, Rajput finally cracked the UPSC CSE with AIR 370.