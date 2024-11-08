In addition to her administrative responsibilities, IAS officer Sonia Meena is also active on social media, where she shares valuable tips and insights with aspiring UPSC candidates.

Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam is a challenging journey that often takes aspirants several years of preparation. However, IAS officer Sonia Meena stands out as an exception, achieving success in one of her early attempts. She cracked the UPSC exam in 2013 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 36, marking the beginning of her career as a civil servant.

Originally from Rajasthan, Sonia Meena has been part of the Madhya Pradesh cadre for the past decade, where her strong administrative skills have drawn attention. Known for her firm stance and unwavering dedication, she became widely recognized for her bold investigation into the notorious mafia figure Arjun Singh. This high-profile case, along with her fearless approach, has earned her a reputation as a formidable presence in the battle against organized crime. Her determined attitude has also made her a well-known figure among the communities she serves, where she is respected—and at times feared—by those involved in criminal activities.

In addition to her administrative responsibilities, IAS officer Sonia Meena is also active on social media, where she shares valuable tips and insights with aspiring UPSC candidates. Her social media presence has attracted a following of over 17.9k on Instagram, where she uses her platform to motivate and guide others who dream of joining the civil services. Her dedication to helping others succeed, combined with her own professional achievements, has made her a role model for many.

Throughout her career, Sonia Meena has held various significant roles, including positions as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Additional District Magistrate (ADM), and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Panchayat in regions like Rajnagar in Chhatarpur, Umaria, and Morena. Currently, she is serving in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where she continues to make an impact with her firm administrative approach and dedication to public service.