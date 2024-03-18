Meet IAS officer who is MTech, left high-paying job in Bengaluru, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR was...

In 2018, Ashima made her first attempt at the UPSC exam while she was employed in Bengaluru. But later on, she quit her job to devote all of her attention to the preparations.

One of the most challenging exams in India is the UPSC civil services examination, which is highly sought after. For the candidates to pass this exam, they must prepare extensively. Ashima Goyal, a 26-year-old resident of Ballabgarh town in Haryana, is one of the many who succeed despite their unwavering efforts. She is an Uttarakhand cadre member of the UPSC 2020 batch.

Ashima has excelled academically since she was a young child and has consistently scored highly on tests. At the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, she worked towards a Master of Technology in Chemical Engineering. Alongside the M Tech course, she then got ready for the UPSC.

Despite her initial failure to pass the UPSC exam, she did not let the setbacks get to her. With tenacious preparation, she was able to become an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) member with 65th rank on her second attempt.

Ashima used to study for nine or ten hours a day while pursuing a degree in chemical engineering, according to reports. She used to share notes and ideas with her friends as she studied for the UPSC exam without the assistance of any coaching classes. After failing on her first attempt, she worked on her weak areas in the UPSC syllabus and eventually realised her dream in 2019. Ashima's mother stays at home while her father used to run a cyber cafe. Her older sister is a chartered accountant by profession.

Upon Ashima's appointment, she was first hired into the Kerala cadre. However, following her marriage to IFS (Indian Foreign Service) officer Rahul Mishra in 2022, she accepted the inter-cadre transfer. Later on, she was moved to the Uttarakhand cadre.

Ashima gained notoriety from the popular TV programme Kaun Banega Crorepati after joining the show via video conference to support a competitor by the name of Abhinav Singh. Amitabh Bachchan, the actor, and the host expressed their appreciation for her five-second response to the question.