Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

IAS Srivatsa Kumar was even offered the offer to sing in a Raj Kapoor film. He was offered to sing in 'Prem Rog' by music director Ravindra Jain but he rejected the offer because Srivatsa's father wanted him to complete his studies first.

We know of IAS officers who left their jobs to crack UPSC one such IAS officer is Srivatsa Krishna. Senior IAS officer Srivatsa Krishna used to work as a playback singer in Bollywood. IAS officer Srivatsa topped the UPSC exam in 1994.

Srivatsa Kumar was born in Delhi. He dreamt of becoming an IAS officer which he accomplished in his third attempt and his second dream was to become a singer. He used to work as a playback singer but he left his career as a singer to become an IAS officer.

IAS Srivatsa Kumar was even offered the offer to sing in a Raj Kapoor film. He was offered to sing in 'Prem Rog' by music director Ravindra Jain but he rejected the offer because Srivatsa's father wanted him to complete his studies first.

Srivatsa was always an academically bright student who received full scholarships to study computer science at prestigious US institutes like Stanford University and Yale. He is an alumnus of the University of Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Oxford University. Srivatsa Kumar has a PhD from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Read: Meet Indian genius who studied with Subhash Chandra Bose, worked with Rabindranath Tagore, he is called ‘Father of…

He is also the first IAS officer in history to earn an MBA from Harvard. Srivatsa Krishna is the voice behind the ‘Vishnu Sahasranamam Mantra’ in famous Bollywood director Dibakar Banerjee’s film ‘Shanghai’.