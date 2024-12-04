Throughout his career, the man has been vocal about his commitment to fighting corruption

In a major development, senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka, known for his dedication during a remarkable 33-year career with 57 postings, has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Transport Department. This appointment comes just five months before his retirement on April 30, 2025.

The 1991-batch officer, who previously served as ACS in the Printing and Stationery Department, replaces 1994-batch IPS officer Navdeep Vrik. This marks Khemka's return to the transport department after nearly a decade.

Khemka's earlier stint as Transport Commissioner during the first term of the BJP government under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lasted only four months. During that time, he took a firm stand against issuing fitness certificates for oversized trucks and trailers, which led to a truckers' strike in January. The strike ended when the government gave truckers a one-year deadline to comply with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

Throughout his career, Khemka has been vocal about his commitment to fighting corruption. Last year, he wrote to the Chief Minister, offering to lead the Vigilance Bureau to "root out corruption." Despite his efforts, Khemka has often been transferred to less prominent departments, averaging a new posting every six months.

Khemka had earlier tweeted, “Straight trees are always cut first,” expressing his disappointment over missed career advancements.

With his return to a key role, expectations are high that Khemka will continue his efforts to bring transparency and reform to the transport sector.