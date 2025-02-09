From a difficult childhood to becoming a successful IAS officer, his journey motivates and encourages those preparing for the UPSC exam, especially those facing similar challenges.

Many people achieve success through hard work and perseverance, despite facing challenges. The UPSC exam is a coveted goal for many, but one IAS officer, Abdul Nasar B from Kerala, took an unconventional path to becoming a civil servant - he didn't clear the UPSC exam, yet still achieved his dream. His life story is truly inspiring.

Abdul Nasar B, a native of Thalasseri in Kerala's Kannur district, faced immense hardships from a young age. After losing his father at just 5 years old, Nasar and his siblings were raised in an orphanage, where his mother worked as a domestic helper to support them. Despite these challenges, Nasar persevered, completing his schooling during his 13-year stay at the orphanage. To support his family, Nasar took on various part-time jobs from the age of 10, including working as a cleaner, hotel supplier, newspaper delivery boy, tutor, and phone operator. He later pursued his graduation from the government college in Thalassery.

He has been a brilliant and hardworking student, who took a non-traditional path to becoming an IAS officer. Although he didn't clear the UPSC exam, he cracked the State government exam and began his career in the Kerala Health Department in 1994 after completing his postgraduate degree. His dedication to public service and persistent hard work paid off as he steadily rose through the ranks.

By 2006, he became a Deputy Collector in the State Civil Service, and his exceptional performance earned him recognition as Kerala's top Deputy Collector in 2015, which ultimately led to his promotion to IAS officer in 2017. He then held important positions, including Housing Commissioner for the Kerala government and District Collector of Kollam in 2019.