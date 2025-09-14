Meet IAS officer, who fought against corruption, was shot seven times, lost an eye, later cracked UPSC exam with AIR...; he is...

Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? India opener’s injury scare raises big questions
The story of Rinku Singh Rahi is a testament to grit and determination. Coming from humble beginnings, he rose to become an IAS officer. Rahi's fight against corruption was never devoid of obstacles. Despite this, he continued to walk on the path made of thorns, setting an example for the young.
A native of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, Rahi began his journey in 2007 when he cleared the PSC exam, becoming a District Social Welfare Officer. In June 2008, he was posted in Muzaffarnagar. He went on to implement several reforms, such as making it compulsory to publish the amount of scholarship funds sent to each school and college in newspapers, with the aim of ensuring transparency in administration.
Due to the move, several corruption scandals were exposed, which did not sit well with some, as per media reports.
IAS officer Rinku Singh Rahi's anti-corruption movement led to a violent opposition by some. In March 2009, he was shot seven times. Three bullets hit his head, and his jaw was shattered. Moreover, he lost an eye due to the gunshot injury. Despite this, Rahi returned after spending four months in the hospital and took charge of the IAS-PCS coaching centre. His continued fight against corruption saw him staging protests. Eventually, he was suspended in 2018 for having exposed various scandals. In 2022, Rahi began a new journey by clearing the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2022 with an All India Rank (AIR) 683 under the disability quota.
Rahi's journey inspires us to embrace hardships and turn them into opportunities.
