Meet IAS officer who failed UPSC exam several times, cracked it in final attempt with AIR...

Achieving success in one of the most difficult exams in the world requires perseverance and determination. If you fail an exam more than four times and continue to strive for the same outcome, you may lose hope and motivation. However, Priyanka Goel has set an example for others to follow: if you are committed to something, you will succeed.

Priyanka Goel was born and raised in Delhi. She received her B.Com. from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University, and then began preparing for the UPSC civil services exam. On her sixth and final attempt, she passed the exam, earning her an All India Rank of 369 and becoming an IAS officer in 2023.

In spite of the obstacles, Priyanka never gave up on her dream and became a civil servant through her dedication and determination. Over the course of her six-year journey, she experienced self-doubt and setbacks, but her perseverance and hard work paid off. Priyanka received the highest marks in her optional subject of public administration with a score of 292, and in the final list, she secured a total of 965 marks, including an interview score of 193.

Due to her active social media presence, Priyanka Goel has amassed a sizable following of 184K on Instagram. Although she originally struggled to prepare for exams because she did not fully understand the syllabus, she persevered and managed to earn a passing mark on her second try. Priyanka frequently posts images from her personal and professional lives on social media.