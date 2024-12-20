In this article, we will walk you through the journey of IAS Anurag Kumar who secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) in UPSC CSE 2018, defeating hurdles and setbacks.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) is a hard nut to crack. Despite this, millions of students appear for the examination every year, carrying dreams of becoming IAS/IPS/IFS officers.

In this article, we will walk you through the journey of IAS Anurag Kumar who secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 48 in UPSC CSE 2018.

Who is Anurag Kumar?

Originating from Katihar district in Bihar, Anurag Kumar primarily attended a Hindi medium school. Transitioning to an English medium school after class 8 proved to be a challenge for him. However, he had set his eyes on his goals.

Kumar faced a setback as he failed in the Maths pre-board in class 12. After this, he left no stone unturned in preparations for the final exams. All his hard work and dedication paid off as he clinched over 90 per cent in the final board exams.

Failed in graduation

Anurag Kumar went on to pursue his graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) of Delhi University - one of the most renowned colleges in India. His journey remained arduous as he faced challenges during his graduation. Subsequently, he failed in several subjects. Recommitting himself to studies, Kumar completed his graduation and enrolled in a post-graduation course.

While pursuing his post-graduation, Anurag Kumar got encouraged to prepared for the UPSC examination. With an unwavering dedication, he got immersed in studies. His efforts bore fruits as he secured AIR 667 in his first attempt in 2017.

However, he thought of giving it another shot to make his rank even better. He sat for the examination again in 2018 and clinched an AIR of 48.

At present, Kumar is posted as the Assistant District Officer in Bettiah district, Bihar.