Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

Failures you have on the way to your objective can frequently provide important lessons. Numerous UPSC success stories show how one may realise their dreams despite encountering setbacks in life. Another inspiring story is that of IAS Anju Sharma, who at the age of 22 and on her first attempt, passed one of the most challenging UPSC exams.

This inspiring story about IAS officer Anju Sharma shows how she overcame obstacles and finally became an IAS. Anju Sharma failed both her pre-boards in chemistry in class 10 and the economics paper in class 12. With the exception of these two topics, she successfully scored well in all the other subjects.

Anju earned her BSc and MBA from Jaipur after finishing her 12th. She won a gold medal at her college as well. According to her, that these two events in her life have impacted who she is now. Anju Sharma claims that se had a lot of chapters to study during her pre-boards, and sh didn't start stressing until it was very late. Since she was ill-prepared and she knew she was going to fail. Everyone in around her emphasised the importance of 10th grade success in determining our future academic paths.

IAS Anju Sharma’s UPSC strategy that helped cracking exam in first attempt

Anju recalled how her mother supported and encouraged her at a very trying period in her life. She also discovered that one should not rely on last-minute studying, so she began studying for her college examinations early on, which enabled her to win the gold medal for her institution. She was able to pass the UPSC test on her first try thanks to this method as well. She finished her coursework far in advance and was listed among the IAS top scorers.

IAS Anju Sharma’s career

In 1991, Anju began her position in Rajkot as an assistant collector. She now serves as the Principal Secretary at the Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar, Government Education Department (Higher & Technical Education). In her thirty years of service, she has held a variety of positions, including DDO Baroda, Gandhinagar, District Collector, and NRHM in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Government of India.

