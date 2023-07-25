Headlines

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

Health benefits of pineapple

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

This inspiring story about IAS officer Anju Sharma shows how she overcame obstacles and finally became an IAS. Anju Sharma failed both her pre-boards in chemistry in class 10 and the economics paper in class 12.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Failures you have on the way to your objective can frequently provide important lessons. Numerous UPSC success stories show how one may realise their dreams despite encountering setbacks in life. Another inspiring story is that of IAS Anju Sharma, who at the age of 22 and on her first attempt, passed one of the most challenging UPSC exams.

This inspiring story about IAS officer Anju Sharma shows how she overcame obstacles and finally became an IAS.  Anju Sharma failed both her pre-boards in chemistry in class 10 and the economics paper in class 12. With the exception of these two topics, she successfully scored well in all the other subjects.

Anju earned her BSc and MBA from Jaipur after finishing her 12th. She won a gold medal at her college as well. According to her, that these two events in her life have impacted who she is now. Anju Sharma claims that se had a lot of chapters to study during her pre-boards, and sh didn't start stressing until it was very late. Since she was ill-prepared and she knew she was going to fail. Everyone in around her emphasised the importance of 10th grade success in determining our future academic paths.

IAS Anju Sharma’s UPSC strategy that helped cracking exam in first attempt

Anju recalled how her mother supported and encouraged her at a very trying period in her life. She also discovered that one should not rely on last-minute studying, so she began studying for her college examinations early on, which enabled her to win the gold medal for her institution. She was able to pass the UPSC test on her first try thanks to this method as well. She finished her coursework far in advance and was listed among the IAS top scorers.

IAS Anju Sharma’s career 

In 1991, Anju began her position in Rajkot as an assistant collector. She now serves as the Principal Secretary at the Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar, Government Education Department (Higher & Technical Education). In her thirty years of service, she has held a variety of positions, including DDO Baroda, Gandhinagar, District Collector, and NRHM in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Government of India.

READ | Meet Muskan Dagar, DU graduate who used to study 12 hours daily, cracked UPSC without coaching, bagged AIR 72

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Here are 10 Kargil War heroes Indians should know about

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE