The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is widely regarded as one of the toughest in India, drawing lakhs of aspiring IAS candidates each year who aim to pass the exam and secure a place in the civil services. This story highlights IAS officer Ritika Jindal, a determined woman from Moga, Punjab, who overcame numerous obstacles to crack the UPSC exam and achieve an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 88.

Ritika Jindal, who completed her schooling in Moga, Punjab, topped the CBSE Class 12 exams in North India. She went on to graduate from Sri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi, where she ranked third in her class, scoring an impressive 95 percent.

Since childhood, Ritika aspired to join the IAS and began her UPSC preparation during college. After graduating, she attempted the UPSC exam for the first time, successfully clearing all three stages. However, she missed a spot on the final list by a few points. Undeterred, she decided to try again.

In her second attempt in 2018, Ritika successfully cracked the UPSC exam, securing an All India Rank of 88 at just 22 years old.

Ritika’s path to becoming an IAS officer was challenging. During her UPSC preparation, her father was diagnosed with oral cancer, and shortly after, he developed lung cancer. Despite these hardships, Ritika persevered in her preparation.

Reflecting on this difficult time, she once shared, “I come from a small city with very limited infrastructure and resources. Every time my father was unwell, we had to take him to Ludhiana for treatment and I had to go to the hospital with him.”

Recently, the Himachal Pradesh government reassigned 16 IAS officers. When Ritika was offered a posting in the remote region of Chamba’s Pangi, she accepted. Ritika now serves as the Resident Commissioner in Pangi, a region once referred to as Himachal Pradesh's 'Kaala Paani' due to its challenging roads and isolated villages.