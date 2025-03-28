IAS Nandini KR has an inspiring journey that stands as an example of extraordinary commitment, determination which resulted in her childhood dream of becoming an IAS coming true and a great career success. Her impressive All India Rank-1 in the UPSC 2016 examination is a mark of true excellence.

IAS Nandini KR has an inspiring journey that stands as an example of extraordinary commitment, determination which resulted in her childhood dream of becoming an IAS coming true and a great career success. Her impressive All India Rank (AIR)-1 in the UPSC 2016 examination is a mark of true excellence.

Who is IAS topper Nandini KR?

Nandini KR is from Karnataka’s Kolar district and had experienced an academic environment since childhood as his father was a teacher. IAS topper Nandini KR’s educational qualification is brilliant as she has always been a bright and excellent student. She completed her B.Tech (Civil Engineer) from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore with a gold medal and scored 9.82 Pointer.

She passed her 10th standard in 2006 from Chinmaya Singh School, Kolar, and ccored an impressive 96.80%. She passed her 12th standard Alva's P.U.College, Moodbidri, Karnataka in 2008 and again scored an impressive 94.83% in science stream. Her schooling was in Kannada medium.

Nandini KR’s journey to crack UPSC

Nandini cracked the UPSC exam in her fourth attempt. In her first attempt in 2013, she did not have proper guidance and so failed in her prelims. She then adopted a strategic approach and sought guidance. Next year, in 2014, she again attempted while she was an assistant engineer and chose Kannada literature as her optional subject. Though she cleared for IRS, she did not get enough marks for clearing IAS.

In her third attempt in 2015 she suffered from Dengue that led her to miss the UPSC mains. Her fourth attempt the next year was thoroughly planned with focused studies, sports, and timetable. She even attempted mock tests, followed time management which was key to her success. She then shifted to Delhi, enrolled in a coaching centre.

What is Nandini KR doing now?

Currently, Nandini is posted as an additional commissioner of commercial taxes in the commercial taxes department. An IRS officer, she is undergoing training at National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics, Faridabad. On Feb 17, 2024, Nandini gave birth to a baby girl through normal delivery.