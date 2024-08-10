Twitter
Meet IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 2 in first attempt, her IAS officer husband is...

While working as a surgeon, Renu decided to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer by preparing for the UPSC examination.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Meet IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 2 in first attempt, her IAS officer husband is...
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination is one of the toughest exams globally. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS every year. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about Renu Raj, a former surgeon who transitioned into an esteemed IAS officer.

Renu Raj, hails from Kottayam, Kerala. She grew up in a family where her father held a government position. She attended St. Teresa's Higher Secondary School in Changanassery and earned her medical degree from the esteemed Government Medical College in Kottayam.

Renu decided to study for the UPSC test to fulfill her dream of becoming an IAS officer while she was working as a surgeon. With unwavering dedication, and focus by passed the exam and got an impressive All India Rank of 2 on her very first attempt.

Renu decided to leave her medical career and pursue her passion for administrative responsibilities because her dedication to public service drove her. Renu Raj, who is well-known for taking firm action against unapproved building projects and land incursions in Munnar, a picturesque hill region, has come to represent proactive government.

Renu had always aspired to become an IAS officer. Currently serving as the District Collector and District Magistrate of Wayanad, she shares her journey with her husband, Sriram Venkitaraman.

Although this is Sriram's first marriage, Renu was previously married to medical practitioner Dr Bhagat L S, but their union ended in divorce. Sriram and Renu both started their careers in civil services, with Renu becoming an IAS officer in 2014 and Sriram becoming one in 2012. Their narrative serves as an example of the transformational potential of commitment and tenacity.

When Renu considers her move from practicing medicine to becoming a civil servant, she highlights the wider scope of her work, saying, "As a doctor, I could help 50 or 100 patients, but as a civil servant, one decision can benefit thousands of people."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
