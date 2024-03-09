Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, got AIR..

Twitter
Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

(Image source: Instagram)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the most difficult competitive exams in the country, attracting lakhs of candidates, but only a few are successful. Achieving success in this prestigious exam is no easy task, requiring extensive and thorough knowledge.

Kritika Shukla, who passed the UPSC exam on her first try and received an astounding rank of 129. She discusses her experience and the tactics she used to pass the civil services exam in enlightening interview with Jagran. Additionally, Kritika offers insightful counsel on the ideal time to study each day, practical UPSC interview preparation strategies, a reading list, and words of encouragement for prospective applicants.

Kritika was motivated to prepare for the UPSC by her father's wish for her to become an IAS officer, which she first expressed in 2011 while still in school. She inquired about the UPSC examination pattern from her teacher in the ninth grade, and from then on, she studied the NCERT books with diligence and took careful notes. She began preparing for the UPSC exam in college in 2018 and made the decision to forgo coaching in favour of self-study alone. Many people think receiving coaching is necessary to pass the UPSC exam, but she disproved this notion by passing with an amazing rank of 129 in her first attempt.

Talking about prepration, Kritika shares her study routine, which includes daytime newspaper reading and nighttime sessions for Mains and GS subjects. She emphasize the importance of finding the right study time for optimal learning experience. Kritika also mentions taking breaks and rejuvenating themselves with trips every 3 to 5 months is important. She incorporated YouTube newspaper analyses and UPSC perspectives, improving her newspaper reading technique within 15-20 days for effective preparation.

In 2020, Kritika prepared for the CAT and secured admission to IIM Indore. However after receiving a scholarship, she pursued a master's at London Business School. She used online resources, extensive research, and ARC reports to enhance her understanding of ethics and governance, resulting in a successful career in the field.

Krtika thanks her parents for their unwavering support, especially during their family's financial struggles since 2014. Her father's consistent encouragement emphasized honesty and dedication in her studies.

