The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a bailable arrest warrant against IAS Shilpa Gupta for failing to comply with court orders, adding to her troubles.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is one of the most prestigious positions that every UPSC aspirant dreams of achieving. But how would you feel and react if you were appointed an IAS official without being given any responsibility? This article centres on Shilpa Gupta, an IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh who has been making headlines.

IAS Shilpa Gupta was recently the subject of a bailable arrest warrant issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court for noncompliance with court orders. Administrative Judge Sanjay Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf make up the bench, which has ordered IAS Shilpa Gupta to appear in court on March 23, 2025, with a report.

Hariom Yadav and other Sehore petitioners filed a contempt petition, which resulted in this ruling. According to the appeal, more than fifty teachers were appointed to Tribal Welfare Schools based on merit in the unreserved category. This action was declared illegal by the court, which also directed that these teachers be assigned to DPI schools.

About IAS Shilpa Gupta

IAS Shilpa Gupta is from Delhi. According to doptcirculars.nic.in, she was assigned to the West Bengal cadre and is from the 2008 IAS batch. With a total score of 2207.06, Shilpa got AIR 54th place in the 2007 UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Commissioner Shilpa Gupta received a summons from the Madhya Pradesh High Court on February 10, 2025, directing her to reply by March 3, 2025. But no response was sent in after the deadline, and her office didn't get in touch with the Advocate General's office. The court was told by the petitioners that she was the target of multiple contempt petitions.

