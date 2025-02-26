Saurabh shared some tips for exam preparation based on his own experience. According to him, the last two to three months ahead of the exam are more crucial for in-depth practice.

Saurabh Bhawania is among those few who do not only dream but are able to achieve their passion. In 2018 he cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination with All India Rank (AIR) of 113. Aged 32, he aced the interview, securing 201 points, the third-highest score achieved that year.

UPSC Cleared in second attempt

But no success comes without struggles. For Saurabh, this did not happen in his first attempt, which was a failure in 2017 when he could not pass the Mains. However, he was resolute in his passion for civil services. He then gave another attempt and cleared the UPSC CSE exam in his second attempt. His major achievement has been clearing the UPSC exam while being a father and a serious professional at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“My career in banking was fulfilling, but my heart yearned for work that made a difference,” he said.



Love for making a difference

Saurabh's aspirations were shaped by his father's respect for government officials who visited their family's printing press, and particularly by a District Collector in Dumka, Jharkhand, who worked closely with the community to resolve their issues, inspiring Saurabh to make a similar impact.

It had only been two months practicing for UPSC when Saurabh received good news. His wife Parul was expecting a child. However, Saurabh did not see these responsibilities as a burden nor as obstacles in his way and continued to motivate himself for a better career and future. Time was crucial for him and so he dedicatedly pursued his dreams and finally achieved them and became an IAS officer.

Saurabh shared some tips for exam preparation based on his own experience. He said, “I found the Prelims to be a significant hurdle, requiring thorough preparation.” According to him, the last two to three months ahead of the exam are more crucial for in-depth practice.