Achieving success in the UPSC Civil Services Exam requires dedication, smart work, and resilience. Donuru Ananya Reddy, a young aspirant from Mahbubnagar, Telangana, proved this by securing an impressive All India Rank 3 in UPSC CSE 2023. What makes her achievement even more remarkable is that she cleared the exam on her very first attempt after two years of rigorous preparation.

Ananya, an alumnus of Miranda House, Delhi, pursued a bachelor’s degree in geography with a minor in economics. To prepare for UPSC, she moved to Delhi and lived in rented accommodation during the final months of her studies. She chose anthropology as her optional subject and took coaching for it while self-studying for the rest. Her daily schedule included 12 to 14 hours of focused study.

Despite her intense preparation, Ananya ensured she had ways to unwind. Watching cricket and reading novels helped her manage stress. She particularly looked up to Virat Kohli for his discipline and dedication. “He is my favourite player. His never-give-up attitude and work ethic inspire me the most,” she shared in an interview.

Ananya credited her success to her parents, family, and friends, who supported her throughout her journey. Talking about her future, she said, “This is a big responsibility. No matter where I am posted, my goal will always be to serve the people and make administration more accessible.”

Initially, she did not follow a strict schedule, but as the exam approached, she gradually increased her study hours. She emphasised that understanding the exam pattern and focusing on the right resources played a crucial role in her success.

Currently, Ananya is awaiting her posting, ready to take on new challenges in the civil services with the same determination that helped her crack one of India’s toughest exams.

