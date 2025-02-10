There are tons of inspiring examples of individuals who toil hard to achieve their goals, despite juggling between hardships. These examples serve as a guiding light for those, who carry dreams and determination to fulfill them.

There are tons of inspiring examples of individuals who toil hard to achieve their goals, despite juggling between hardships. These examples serve as a guiding light for those, who carry dreams and determination to fulfill them.

One such name is IAS officer Saumya Sharma, who clinched an All India Rank(AIR) 9 in UPSC CSE 2017 examination, despite her hearing disability. Let's get to uncover her journey.

Who is Saumya Sharma?

A native of Delhi, Saumya Sharma's both parents are medical practitioners. At a young age of 16, she started losing her hearing power. Although Saumya's parents did everything they could in order to get her cured, it all seemed to go in vain.

It was a huge setback for her. However, even the worst of situations could not shatter her hope. Saumya went on to join National Law School after completing her intermediate. She even drew media attention when she knocked on the doors of Delhi High Court, seeking reservation for hearing-impaired students.

In 2017, her hard work and passion bore fruits as she successfully cracked UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) with an AIR 9. She qualified the exam in general category, as she had not chosen the differently-abled category.

Preparation strategy

According to Saumya Sharma, consistency is the key. She dedicated herself to six hours of studying everyday, keeping a regular eye on current affairs at the same time. After just four months of preparations, she was able to crack the UPSC examination on her very first attempt.