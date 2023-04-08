Search icon
Meet IAS officer Vishakha Yadav, who left high paying job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR 6

IAS officer Vishakha Yadav passed the UPSC CSE in 2020 with AIR 6th after leaving a high paying job.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

IAS Officer Vishakha Yadav | Photo: Instagram

IAS Vishakha Yadav's story of clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exam is an inspiration to all. It took her three attempts to clear the IAS exam and not only that, she was left a high-paying job to prepare for the UPSC exams. 

Hailing from Delhi, Vishakha Yadav completed her BTech degree from the prestigious Delhi Technological University (DTU). After completing her graduation, she was offered a high-paying job which she accepted. After two years of service, she realised that her calling was to achieve something else. After that, she left her job and started preparing for the UPSC exam. 

She appeared for the UPSC exam three times. She had to face disappointment in the first two attempts. Nevertheless, she never gave up and kept working on her shortcomings and cracked the UPSC CSE and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 6 in the year 2020.

