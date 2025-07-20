Meet IAS officer, used AI to prepare for exam, cracked UPSC twice, his AIR was..., he is...

Aspirants tend to move mountains when it comes to their long-cherished dream of cracking the UPSC-CSE, deemed one of the most demanding tests in the country, which requires both hard work and smart work.

Aspirants tend to move mountains when it comes to their long-cherished dream of cracking the UPSC-CSE, deemed one of the most demanding tests in the country, which requires both hard work and smart work. Let’s walk you through the journey of an aspirant who emerged successful in the exam with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

Wondering how? While there are both pros and cons to using AI, one needs to learn how to utilize it to achieve the best results. Meanwhile, let’s delve into the journey of IAS officer Vibhor Bhardwaj, who cleared the UPSC 2024 exam with an All India Rank (AIR) 19.

Who is Vibhor Bhardwaj?

Vibhor Bhardwaj hails from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. After completing an MSc in Physics from prestigious Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Vibhor decided to go for the civil service exam. With the help of online resources and self-study, he completed the vast syllabus in merely seven months. In 2022, he appeared for the exam, clearing it with an AIR 743.

However, he wanted to improve his rank. Again, he threw himself into preparing for the UPSC exam. In 2024, Vibhor took the examination for a third time, securing an impressive AIR 19.

How AI helped Vibhor clear the interview stage?

Vibhor set a remarkable example of how AI can be utilised for creative purposes. He used AI tools such as Gemini to enhance his communication skills for the interview stage. The tool acted like a teacher, jhelping him recognise his strengths and weaknesses.