Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC exams in 2016, stands out among India's IAS officers and currently serves as the District Collector and Magistrate in Jaisalmer. While her accomplishments are widely celebrated, the spotlight here turns to her mother, Himani Kamble, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in the achievements of both Tina and her younger sister, Ria Dabi, who also serves as an IAS officer.

Ria, holding the position of Assistant Collector in Alwar, Rajasthan, earned the 15th rank in the 2020 UPSC exams. She is married to Manish Kumar, an IPS officer who also cleared the UPSC in the same year. The two married in a court ceremony in April 2023, after which Kumar was posted in Rajasthan.

Tina and Ria's mother, Himali Dabi, is a former UPSC topper herself and a retired Indian Engineering Services officer. She chose early retirement to dedicate her time to supporting Tina’s journey toward becoming an IAS officer.

In an interview, Himali spoke candidly about the demands of the UPSC, calling the exam “very tough.” Tina’s success as a top UPSC scorer pays homage to her mother’s commitment. Notably, Himali is also a distinguished alumna, topping her class at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal.