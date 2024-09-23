Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother, who cleared UPSC, became IES officer, later resigned due to...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered one of the most challenging exams in India, serving as a significant hurdle for those aspiring to become IAS officers. Each year, thousands of candidates strive to succeed in this exam, but only a few manage to clear it and achieve their dreams of serving the country as IAS, IPS, IRS, or IFS officers.

Tina Dabi, who topped the 2016 UPSC exam, is one of India's most renowned IAS officers. Her remarkable achievement brought her into the spotlight, making her an inspiration for countless UPSC aspirants. Currently, she serves as the District Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

As previously mentioned, IAS officer Tina Dabi's mother, Himali Dabi, also cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and served as an officer in the Indian Engineering Services (IES). However, Himali Dabi chose to take early retirement in order to support Tina in her UPSC journey, helping her daughter fulfill her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

While Tina Dabi's success story is widely known, fewer people are aware of her mother, Himali Kamble Dabi, who was also a UPSC topper in her time. Himali cleared the UPSC exam and served as an officer in the Indian Engineering Services (IES). She later opted for voluntary retirement to support her daughter in achieving the prestigious IAS position. In an interview, Himali spoke about the difficulties she faced while preparing for the exam, acknowledging, "It's not easy to prepare for this exam. It is very tough."

