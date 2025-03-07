Tina Dabi is currently serving as the District Collector and Magistrate in Jaisalmer and IAS Ria Dabi is currently posted as Assistant Collector in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is a hard exam to crack; yet lakhs of students appear for this exam every year, carrying aspirations to join the administrative field. One such remarkable name is Himali Dabi who also cracked the UPSC exam is IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother.

One of India's most notable IAS officers is Tina Dabi, who won the 2015 UPSC test and is now the District Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer. Although her achievements are well known, the focus here is on her mother, Himani Dabi, whose steadfast assistance has been crucial to Tina's and her younger sister Ria Dabi's success as IAS officers.

Ria Dabi is currently an Assistant Collector in Alwar, Rajasthan, she secured AIR 15 in the UPSC exam 2020. She got married to an IPS officer Manish Kumar who also cracked UPSC in the same year.

Tina and Ria's mother, Himali Dabi, is a former UPSC topper herself and a retired Indian Engineering Services officer. She chose early retirement to dedicate her time to supporting Tina’s journey toward becoming an IAS officer.

In an interview, Himali spoke candidly about the demands of the UPSC, calling the exam “very tough.” Tina’s success as a top UPSC scorer pays homage to her mother’s commitment. Notably, Himali is also a distinguished alumna, topping her class at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal.

