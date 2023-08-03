Headlines

Alia Bhatt took Shah Rukh Khan’s help to prepare for RARKPK song Tum Kya Mile, reveals choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant

Prabhas shares his experience of working with Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD, calls her ‘biggest superstar'

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: When and where to check class 10th supplementary result online

Meet IAS officer Surabhi Gautam, who couldn't speak English, quit Ratan Tata's company to crack UPSC, got AIR...

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan together, says ‘it will be fireworks when...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt took Shah Rukh Khan’s help to prepare for RARKPK song Tum Kya Mile, reveals choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant

Meet the first Indian woman chef to win Michelin Star, owns leading Bangkok restaurant

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: When and where to check class 10th supplementary result online

7 emotional Pakistani dramas you must watch

9 home remedies to cure acidity

Motivational quotes by BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Alia Bhatt took Shah Rukh Khan’s help to prepare for RARKPK song Tum Kya Mile, reveals choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant

Prabhas shares his experience of working with Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD, calls her ‘biggest superstar'

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan together, says ‘it will be fireworks when...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer Surabhi Gautam, who couldn't speak English, quit Ratan Tata's company to crack UPSC, got AIR...

Surabhi Gautam started talking to herself in English to improve her command of the language and learned the meanings of at least 10 words every day. She listened to the phrases and words she heard from anywhere and learned them and worked to improve her English.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IAS Success Story UPSC Topper Surabhi Gautam: It will not be wrong if IAS officer Surabhi Gautam is called a trickster. Belonging to Amdara village in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, Surabhi Gautam completed her schooling at the village school. Due to her excellent performance in the 10th and 12th class examinations, she appeared on the merit list of her state. In fact, she has cleared all the competitive exams she appeared for.

From fighting an inferiority complex for being from a Hindi medium background to cracking one of the toughest exams in the country - UPSC - and securing AIR 50, Surabhi Gautam's story is nothing short of an inspiration.

IAS officer Surabhi Gautam hails from Amdara village in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. Her father is a lawyer in the Maihar court of MP, while her mother Dr Sushila Gautam works as a teacher in high school. Surabhi Gautam completed her education at a government school in her village, where basic amenities were also barely available. It was a Hindi medium school.

However, that did not deter IAS Officer Surabhi Gautam from her role and dreams. A diligent girl, Surabhi Gautam secured 93.4% marks in her class 10 board exams. She had scored a perfect 100 in Maths and Science. Surabhi Gautam found a spot on the state merit list in classes 10th and 12th because of her good marks. 

Things were not always easy for Surabhi Gautam as she also battled Rheumatic Fever in class 12, which made her travel to Jabalpur every 15 days with her parents to see a doctor 150 kilometers away from the village. Despite all this, Surabhi Gautam never gave up.

After completing her class 12, Surabhi Gautam also passed the State Engineering Entrance Examination with good marks. She enrolled in Electronics and Communication Engineering from an engineering college in Bhopal. However, she suffered from an inferiority complex because of poor English speaking skills but she didn't let that come in her way.

Surabhi Gautam started talking to herself in English to improve her command of the language and learned the meanings of at least 10 words every day. She listened to the phrases and words she heard from anywhere and learned them and worked to improve her English. 

The result was that Surabhi Gautam topped the first semester of her graduation and was also awarded the College Chancellor's Award. She was always focused and worked hard to achieve her dreams.

Surabhi Gautam got a job in TCS through college placement as soon as she completed engineering but quit midway because of the desire for civil services. She then appeared for several competitive exams. During this period, she was selected for competitive examinations like ISRO, BARC, GTE, MPPSC, SAIL, FCI, SSC, and Delhi Police. 

She was also selected for IES Services in 2013 and was ranked first at the All India level in this examination. In 2016, she cracked the IAS exam with AIR 50 and became an IAS officer. 

READ | 9 home remedies to cure acidity

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana's Nuh, battling communal strife, is one of the most backward areas of India, know why it is infamous

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise for his Modi surname remark, says conviction unsustainable

This Bharatanatyam dancer lost leg at 16, performed with rubber leg; worked with Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan in hit films

Haryana violence: Delhi Police increases security at sensitive places in national capital after incidents in Gurugram

28% GST on online gaming to be effective from October 1, review after 6 months: Finance Minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE