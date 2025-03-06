The man, originally from Karnataka, was born in 1983. He has been living with a disability since childhood, as his right leg is not fully functional. Despite this, he has achieved great success in his career

The central government has included six IAS officers from the 2007 batch in the list for the post of Joint Secretary. Among them is Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, an IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. The other officers on the list are Aravind Agrawal, Parveen Kumar Thind, Dusmanta Kumar Behera, Prabhakar, and Vinod Kumar Suman.

Suhas, originally from Karnataka, was born in 1983. He has been living with a disability since childhood, as his right leg is not fully functional. Despite this, he has achieved great success in his career.

He is an Indian para-badminton player and won the silver medals at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 games. He became the only Indian para-badminton player to win back to back medals at the Games.

Suhas is also the only IAS officer to win a Paralympic medal and the Arjuna Award.

Apart from the 2007 batch, the list also includes IAS officers from the 2003, 2004, and 2005 batches, along with one officer from the CSS service.

Last month, two senior IAS officers from Uttarakhand, Dr Raghav Langer and Jyoti Yadav, were promoted to the Joint Secretary level in the Government of India. Both belong to the 2009 batch of the Uttarakhand cadre.

How are IAS officers deputed to the Center?

When an IAS officer is appointed, they are assigned to a specific state cadre. After completing nine years of service in that state, they become eligible for central deputation. To apply for central positions, IAS officers must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective state governments.

Once the central government approves their deputation, they can serve at the center for a maximum of five years. In some cases, this period can be extended by two years. After completing their tenure, they must return to their state cadre and work there for at least three years before applying for another central deputation.