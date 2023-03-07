Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet IAS officer Stuti Charan, cracked UPSC exam while working in bank, got 3rd rank

Stuti Charan once said in an interview that she had started preparing for UPSC exam during her graduation and was always focused on becoming an IAS officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Meet IAS officer Stuti Charan, cracked UPSC exam while working in bank, got 3rd rank
File photo

Stuti Charan, a highly talented IAS officer, always wanted to work for the betterment of society. Stuti Charan’s realized her dreams in 2012 when she cleared the UPSC exam and secured third rank. Interestingly, Stuti Charan worked as Probationary Officer in UCO Bank before becoming an IAS officer.

“I grew up with the expectation since her childhood to see herself as an IAS which groomed and never let myself down from the goal to become an IAS.  Every Success story is an inspiration and I got motivated from each topper about whom I read” Stuti once said in an interview.

Stuti Charan hails from a village named Khari Kalla in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Her father Ram Karan Bareth is working as Deputy Director in the Rajasthan State Warehousing Corporation, while her mother Suman is a Hindi lecturer. Stuti’s younger sister Neeti is a dentist.

Stuti Charan completed her schooling from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (Hurda), Bhilwara. She has graduated from Lachoo Memorial College of Science and Technology and then went to complete her Post Graduation Diploma in Personnel and Marketing Management from IIPM, New Delhi.

Stuti Charan once said in an interview that she had started preparing for UPSC exam during her graduation and was always focused on becoming an IAS officer.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi shocker: Autorickshaw driver attacks woman with sharp object after altercation over fare
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.