Meet IAS officer Stuti Charan, cracked UPSC exam while working in bank, got 3rd rank

Stuti Charan, a highly talented IAS officer, always wanted to work for the betterment of society. Stuti Charan’s realized her dreams in 2012 when she cleared the UPSC exam and secured third rank. Interestingly, Stuti Charan worked as Probationary Officer in UCO Bank before becoming an IAS officer.

“I grew up with the expectation since her childhood to see herself as an IAS which groomed and never let myself down from the goal to become an IAS. Every Success story is an inspiration and I got motivated from each topper about whom I read” Stuti once said in an interview.

Stuti Charan hails from a village named Khari Kalla in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Her father Ram Karan Bareth is working as Deputy Director in the Rajasthan State Warehousing Corporation, while her mother Suman is a Hindi lecturer. Stuti’s younger sister Neeti is a dentist.

Stuti Charan completed her schooling from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (Hurda), Bhilwara. She has graduated from Lachoo Memorial College of Science and Technology and then went to complete her Post Graduation Diploma in Personnel and Marketing Management from IIPM, New Delhi.

Stuti Charan once said in an interview that she had started preparing for UPSC exam during her graduation and was always focused on becoming an IAS officer.