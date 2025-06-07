Clearing UPSC civil service exam is no easy job, requiring a lot of patience, perseverance and hard work. There are times when aspirants crack the exam -- deemed one of the toughest -- by defying setbacks. Then there are examples of individuals who leave behind their lucrative jobs to pursue UPSC.

Clearing UPSC civil service exam is no easy job, requiring a lot of patience, perseverance and hard work. There are times when aspirants crack the exam -- deemed one of the toughest -- by defying setbacks. Then there are examples of individuals who leave behind their lucrative jobs to pursue UPSC.

One such notable name is that of IAS officer Divya Mittal, who quit her high-paying job in London and returned to India to dedicate herself to UPSC preparations. Let's get to discover her journey further.

Who is Divya Mittal?

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Divya Mittal is currently serving as District Magistrate of the district. She pursued her primary education in Deoria and later moved to Delhi for further studies. After earning a B.Tech degree from IIT Delhi, Divya cleared CAT and secured a seat at IIM Bangalore.

With her hard work and resilience, she easily got a high-paying job in London at a renowned company. Despite having a high-paying job, Divya wanted to do something for her country and society. For this, she came back to India and started preparing for civil service exam. Her hard work bore fruits as she secured an AIR 68 on her very first attempt at UPSC CSE in 2012.

Previously, she served as an IPS officer and later became an IAS officer in 2013, as per a report by News 18.