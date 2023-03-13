Meet IAS officer Srushti Deshmuh, who cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, got 5th rank, is married to an IAS

Srushti Deshmukh/Instagram

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is without doubt one of the toughest exams in India and you need to crack UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. Every year lakhs of students appear in UPSC exam but only a few hundred manage to clear the UPSC exam and become IAS officer. In this article we will talk about IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh Gowda, who managed to clear UPSC exam in her first attempt and secured AIR 5.

As per Srushti Deshmukh’s Wiki, she was topper among 182 women who cleared UPSC 2018 exam.

Born in 1995, Srushti Deshmukh hails from Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Srushti Deshmukh was just 23-year-old when she cleared UPSC exam.

Srushti Deshmukh Gowda was a bright student from her childhood days. She went to Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal, and passed her 12th board exam with 93.4% marks.

Srushti Deshmukh wanted to complete her engineering from IIT but she did not succeed in clearing the IIT entrance exam and took admission in Bhopal’s Lakshmi Narain College of Technology to complete her B.Tech in Chemical Engineering.

Srushti Deshmukh loves to hear music and she also practices yoga daily.

Srushti Deshmukh’s father, Jayant Deshmukh, is an enginner, while her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, is a teacher.

Srushti Deshmukh is married to Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda, who is also an IAS officer.