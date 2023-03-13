Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet IAS officer Srushti Deshmuh, who cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, got 5th rank, is married to an IAS

Born in 1995, Srushti Deshmukh hails from Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and she was just 23-year-old when she cleared UPSC exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Meet IAS officer Srushti Deshmuh, who cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, got 5th rank, is married to an IAS
Srushti Deshmukh/Instagram

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is without doubt one of the toughest exams in India and you need to crack UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. Every year lakhs of students appear in UPSC exam but only a few hundred manage to clear the UPSC exam and become IAS officer. In this article we will talk about IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh Gowda, who managed to clear UPSC exam in her first attempt and secured AIR 5.

As per Srushti Deshmukh’s Wiki, she was topper among 182 women who cleared UPSC 2018 exam.

Born in 1995, Srushti Deshmukh hails from Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Srushti Deshmukh was just 23-year-old when she cleared UPSC exam.  

Srushti Deshmukh Gowda was a bright student from her childhood days. She went to Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal, and passed her 12th board exam with 93.4% marks.

Srushti Deshmukh wanted to complete her engineering from IIT but she did not succeed in clearing the IIT entrance exam and took admission in Bhopal’s Lakshmi Narain College of Technology to complete her B.Tech in Chemical Engineering.

Srushti Deshmukh loves to hear music and she also practices yoga daily.

Srushti Deshmukh’s father, Jayant Deshmukh, is an enginner, while her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, is a teacher.

Srushti Deshmukh is married to Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda, who is also an IAS officer.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani's necklace from wedding reception is studded with special stones from Zambia, it's worth will shock you
Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 632 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.