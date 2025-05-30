There are a number of star kids who follow their parents' footsteps and end up being a part of the film fraternity. The evergreen debate around nepotism stems from star kids entering Bollywood, trying to cement their positions in the industry.

There are a number of star kids who follow their parents' footsteps and end up being a part of the film fraternity. The evergreen debate around nepotism stems from star kids entering Bollywood, trying to cement their positions in the industry. Yet, there are multiple star kids who carve a niche for themselves, choosing a completely different path.

One such example is IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan, son of renowned Tamil actor Chinni Jayanth (birth name Krishnamurthy Narayanan). Jayanth earned a big name for himself in the Tamil film industry, working in several films alongside superstar Rajnikanth.

However, his son Srutanjay chose to prepare for UPSC exam, despite possessing a strong background in films. Let’s get to know more about his journey.

Who is Srutanjay Narayanan?

IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan was naturally inclined towards film industry. However, it did not deter him from pursuing his education. He secured his Bachelor's degree from Guindy College of Engineering and later completed a Master's degree from the renowned Ashoka University.

He further gained experience by working in a start-up, gradually nurturing his dream of joining the administrative field. Srutanjay Narayanan relied on self-study during his preparations for the exam. His hard work bore fruits as he cracked the UPSC test on his second attempt with an impressive AIR 75.

According to media reports, he is currently posted as the Additional Collector (Development) of Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.