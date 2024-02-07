Meet IAS officer, son of rickshaw puller, lost mother early, cracked UPSC in 1st try at 22; inspiration behind movie...

With unflinching hard work and determination in 2006, Govind cracked the UPSC exam on his first attempt in 2006 with All India Rank (AIR) 48 at just the age of 22.

Adversities are the best teacher in life, and those who have experienced it never fail in life instead succeed with flying colours.

One such inspiring story is of IAS Govind Jaiswal who cracked the UPSC exam and became an IAS officer.

Hailing from Varanasi, Govinds’s father was a rickshaw puller and with determination, he had bought 35 rickshaws. However, tragedy struck and Govind's mother fell ill. For her treatment, Govind's father sold 20 of his rickshaws, still, his mother passed away in 1995.

Despite this, Govind’s father remained unwavering in his determination to his son's education and continued to drive rickshaw. He supported Govind through his schooling and college years. With unwavering resolve, Jaiswal embarked on the challenging UPSC journey to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC examination in 2004 or 2005. He gave tuitions to fund his studies.

With unflinching hard work and determination in 2006, Govind cracked the UPSC exam on his first attempt in 2006 with All India Rank (AIR) 48 at just the age of 22.

His exemplary journey has also inspired a hindi movie named Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, which was released on 2th May in 2023 and featured Imran Zahid in the lead role.

His journey is the epitome of power of resilience, determination, and unwavering courage.







