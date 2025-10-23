Meet IAS officer, son of a puncture repairman, who battled financial crisis, yet cleared UPSC on first attempt, he is...

There are countless stories of successful individuals who inspire us and drive us to do better in life. One such story is that of IAS officer Iqbal Ahmed, from a small Nandaur town in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar, who cleared the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE), defying hardships.

There are countless stories of successful individuals who inspire us and drive us to do better in life. One such story is that of IAS officer Iqbal Ahmed, from a small Nandaur town in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar, who cleared the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE), defying hardships. Let's get to know more about his journey.

Who is Iqbal Ahmed?

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Iqbal Ahmed comes from humble beginnings. His father, Maqbool, owned a cycle-repairing shop, the primary income source for the family. However, due to ageing and poor health, Maqbool eventually closed down the shop. Iqbal's elder brother, Syed, took the family's responsibilities and

started his own work of house painting. Iqbal, on the other hand, focused on his studies.

Despite limited resources, his family supported his dreams of becoming an IAS officer and consistently encouraged him to concentrate on his studies. Iqbal, who had always been good at academics, dreamt of serving his nation. After clearing the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), he started working in the Labor Department as a labour enforcement officer. Despite having a secured job, he kept working hard towards what was his ultimate goal - clearing the UPSC exam.

Iqbal's hard work bore fruit when he bagged an All India Rank (AIR) 998 in UPSC CSE 2025. His success story resonated beyond his hometown, with people across the state celebrating his victory. Today, Iqbal is hailed as the epitome of hard work, perseverance, and determination.