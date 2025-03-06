UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE), despite its vast syllabus and fierce competition, stands as one of the top choices among aspirants. However, there are a few who are able to clear it and embrace their desired positions in the administrative world.

One such name is IAS officer Pawan Kumar, who achieved a significant milestone by scoring an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 239 in the UPSC CSE 2023. Kumar's journey, leading up to the administrative field, was anything but easy. Let's discover it further.

Who is Pawan Kumar?

Belonging to a low-income household in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Pawan Kumar's father, Mukesh Kumar was a farmer and the sole breadwinner of the family who often struggled to make ends meet.

However, these hardships could not shatter Pawan's determination to achieve something in life and make his family proud.

UPSC preparations

With all his dedication and passion, Pawan Kumar devoted himself to studies in order to clear the UPSC exams. However, he failed twice before finally being able to emerge victorious with flying colours. In 2023, the moment came for Pawan as he succeeded in his attempt, clinching an AIR 239.

In a conversation with news agncy ANI, he credited his success to his family and said, "My family had a very big role to play in my journey, especially my parents and sisters."