Cracking UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is no easy task, given the vast syllabus, tough competition and multi-stage process to pass the test.

However, there are numerous of remarkable examples before us that remind us the value of hard work and passion. One such story is that of IPS officer Mohammed Husain, who lived in Mumbai's Sholapur Lane, struggled with financial battles and cracked the UPSC examination.

Who is Mohammed Husain?

Residing in a modest shanty near Wadi Bandar, Mumbai, IPS Mohammed Husain experienced poverty and financial battles since his childhood. Given the social and economic hardships he faced in life, Husain's journey to one of the most prestigious exams truly stands out.

His father, Ramzan Sayed, initially worked at a dockyard as a labourer and eventually rose to the supervisor position. He ensured that his son, Mohammed Husain, receive education from renowned facilities in the city.

Mohammed Husain attended St. Joseph's School in Dongri and later pursued graduation from Elphinstone College in 2018 with a bachelor's degree. Moreover, he also took part in specialised coaching programmes as part of his preparation for the civil services.

With rigorous hard work and relentless preparations, Mohammed Husain succeeded in his fifth attempt, scoring an All India Rank (AIR) 570.