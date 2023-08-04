Meet IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, youngest to be posted at CM's office, cracked UPSC exam at 22, got AIR...

Headlines

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi reacts to SC staying his conviction in 'Modi' surname defamation case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

5 tips to protect your child from malaria, dengue during monsoon

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

Health benefits of pista

Most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

Chandramukhi 2: Makers share spooky glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's character, actress' first look will be out on this date

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, youngest to be posted at CM's office, cracked UPSC exam at 22, got AIR...

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is popularly known as the people's officer. She has been posted in several places in Telangana, including Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, and Chittoor.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is not easy to crack the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. Millions of Indians, each year, try their luck and appear for the UPSC exam to crack it and become an IAS officer. Many aspirants manage to succeed in the third or fourth attempt, however, there are only a few who manage to become an IAS officer in the first attempt only. IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is one such person who cracked the UPSC exam on the first attempt when she was just 22. 

Reports state that Smita Sabharwal is the youngest female IAS officer in India. She is also the youngest officer to have been posted at the CM's office.

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal cracked the UPSC exam in 2000 and got AIR 4. IAS Smita Sabharwal hails from Darjeeling, West Bengal, and is the daughter of a retired Army colonel. 

IAS Smita Sabharwal's father Colonel Pranab Das settled in Hyderabad after retirement. IAS Smita Sabharwal completed her schooling at St Ann's. 

IAS Smita Sabharwal completed her graduation in commerce from St Francis in Hyderabad. She was also the class topper in Class 12. She calls herself an "Army brat". IAS Smita Sabharwal is also famous on social media with lakhs of followers on Twitter. 

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is popularly known as the people's officer. She has been posted in several places in Telangana, including Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, and Chittoor.

READ | Indian herbs women must include in their daily diet

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Conjunctivitis: Can wearing dark glasses prevent eye flu from spreading?

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors spark again after cricketer alters Instagram bio

Byju’s vs Aakash explained: Why Raveendran is suing medical coaching centre over ‘share swap’ deal

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for this week; state-wise forecast here

Barrier-less toll system to be rolled out soon as Centre aims to reduce waiting time at plazas

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE