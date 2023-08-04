Meet IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, youngest to be posted at CM's office, cracked UPSC exam at 22, got AIR...

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is popularly known as the people's officer. She has been posted in several places in Telangana, including Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, and Chittoor.

It is not easy to crack the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. Millions of Indians, each year, try their luck and appear for the UPSC exam to crack it and become an IAS officer. Many aspirants manage to succeed in the third or fourth attempt, however, there are only a few who manage to become an IAS officer in the first attempt only. IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is one such person who cracked the UPSC exam on the first attempt when she was just 22.

Reports state that Smita Sabharwal is the youngest female IAS officer in India. She is also the youngest officer to have been posted at the CM's office.

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal cracked the UPSC exam in 2000 and got AIR 4. IAS Smita Sabharwal hails from Darjeeling, West Bengal, and is the daughter of a retired Army colonel.

IAS Smita Sabharwal's father Colonel Pranab Das settled in Hyderabad after retirement. IAS Smita Sabharwal completed her schooling at St Ann's.

IAS Smita Sabharwal completed her graduation in commerce from St Francis in Hyderabad. She was also the class topper in Class 12. She calls herself an "Army brat". IAS Smita Sabharwal is also famous on social media with lakhs of followers on Twitter.

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is popularly known as the people's officer. She has been posted in several places in Telangana, including Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, and Chittoor.

