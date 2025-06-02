Clearing Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service examination is no easy feat -- it is only for those with never-say-die attitude, who refuse to give up and choose to keep moving.

At just the age of 24, Mehak Jain from Haryana's Faridabad, achieved an incredible All India Rank (AIR) 17 in UPSC 2021 exam.

The remarkable success follows her past two unsuccessful attempts where she faced setbacks. However, she chose not to give up on her dreams. Let's delve into her story.

Who is Mehak Jain?

Originally belong to Faridabad, Mehak Jain's father is a mechanical engineer working in a private firm. Her mother is a homemaker and her elder sister is a Chartered Accounatant (CA). After completing her primary education, Mehak went on to pursue a B.Com degree from Hansraj College (Delhi University). She later completed her post graduation in Public Administration from Jamia Millia Islamia - one of the most renowned institutes in the country.

Mehak always wanted to pursue UPSC civil service exam. Unfortunately, she did not succeed in her first two attempts. However, her setbacks only fueled her determination, making her more passionate towards her dreams.

She worked tirelessly on her weaknesses and shortcomings. She started solving previous years' question paper to test her preparations. Her hard work bore fruits as she finally cracked UPSC 2021 exam with an impressive AIR 17.

After successfully clearing the UPSC exam, Mehak was allocated the Gujarat cadre. At present, she serves as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in the state.