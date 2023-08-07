Headlines

Meet IAS officer Simi Karan, who cracked IIT, UPSC in same year, was inspired by helping slum children, got AIR...

IAS officer Simi Karan hails from Odisha and did her schooling in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Her father used to work at Bhilai Steel Plant, while her mother was a teacher.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the most difficult to clear. Confidence is required if you want to prepare and perform better. Today, we will tell you about IAS officer Simi Karan who tasted success in the 2019 Civil Services Examination. Before becoming an IAS officer, Simi Karan was a B.Tech student at IIT Bombay and had the opportunity to teach children in slum areas. While doing this, IAS officer Simi Karan felt bad seeing the conditions of the students and thought of helping slum children in another way. After thinking about all this, she decided to join civil services.

IAS officer Simi Karan hails from Odisha and did her schooling in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Her father used to work at Bhilai Steel Plant, while her mother was a teacher. 

Being a studious student, IAS officer Simi Karan chose to pursue engineering after class 12. She enrolled at IIT Bombay to study electrical engineering, where she got the opportunity to interact with local slum children. This interaction changed her fate as she decided to prepare for the UPSC leaving her engineering career.

IAS officer Simi Karan observed top UPSC candidates' interviews as she prepared for the exam. Simi Karan achieved an All India Rank of 31 in the UPSC in 2019 and was appointed an IAS officer.

Defining her success mantra in cracking UPSC, IAS officer Simi Karan said that she always focused on the quality of studies. "I never focused on the hours of study but rather set short-term goals (daily, sometimes even hourly) to focus on completion... Hence, the schedule fluctuated accordingly but on average, I studied for 8-10 hours. I also want to highlight that I focused on the quality of studies, limited resources, and took out time for recreation like jogging, watching stand-up comedy to relax my mind," IAS officer Simi Karan said. 

