Meet IAS officer Shweta Agarwal, grocery shopkeeper's daughter who cracked UPSC exam, got 19th rank

File photo

It is the dream of millions of Indians to crack UPSC exam and become an IAS officer but only a few hundred of aspirants manage to become IAS office each year after clearing the prestigious UPSC exam, which is deemed by many as one of the toughest exams in the world.

The success stories of IAS officers inspire everyone and IAS officer Shweta Agarwal is one such person whose journey to clear UPSC exam is an extraordinary one. Shweta Agarwal is the daughter of a grocery seller and she managed to secure 19th rank in UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2016.

Shweta Agarwal studied at St. Joseph’s Convent Bandel School and then completed her graduation degree in Economics from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. Her father owned a grocery shop.

Shweta Agarwal succeeded in cracking UPSC exam thrice. In the first attempt she got 497th rank and was given IRS service but she wanted to become an IAS officer. In the third attempt she secured 141sr rank but did not get the IAS post. But Shweta Agarwal did not give up and finally an IAS officer in 2016 after securing 19th rank.

Shweta Agarwal’s family was not happy at the time of her birth as they wanted a baby boiy but later they decided to give best education to their daughter and Shweta Agarwal paid them back by becoming an IAS officer.