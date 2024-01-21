Headlines

Education

Education

Meet IAS officer Sarjana Yadav, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, her AIR was...

Sarjana Yadav is a native of Delhi. She is a BTech graduate from the Delhi Technological University (DTU).

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

Edited by

Over the years, many coaching institutions have opened up for UPSC exam preparations and coaching is important for aspirants to crack the IAS, IPS, and IFS recruitment exams. Although not all aspirants take coaching and crack the exam. One such aspirant is IAS Sarjana Yadav. 

Sarjana Yadav is a native of Delhi. She is a BTech graduate from the Delhi Technological University (DTU). After completing her graduation Sarjana Yadav began working as a research officer in TRAI. Even though Sarjana was working, she was determined to crack the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. 

IAS officer Sarjana started preparing alongside her office. Many aspirants spend as much as 16-18 hours preparing for the exam to cover the vast syllabus of UPSC. Sarjana appeared for the UPSC civil services exam fir the first time in 2017 but could not clear the exam. 

But, it did not break her spirit and she continued her preparation. She appeared for the exam for the second time in 2018 but failed this time too. In 2018, Sarjana decided to quit her job and concentrate completely on her preparation.  She finally cracked the UPSC exam in 2019 on her third attempt that too without any coaching. She secured an All Indian Rank (AIR) 126. 

Read: Meet IAS KR Nandini, first woman from Karnataka to top UPSC exam, her optional subject was...

 

