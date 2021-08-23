Meet IAS officer Sameer Saurabh and know how he cracked UPSC twice in two years

IAS success story: Having completed early education from his home state of Bihar, Sameer Saurabh decided to pursue engineering. A hardworking student, he cracked JEE in his first attempt and achieved admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kharagpur.

It was while pursuing engineering that Saurabh set his eyes on the UPSC prize. He started preparing for one of the toughest examinations in India while completing his graduation.

Hard work paid off in the first attempt itself as Saurabh cleared the UPSC examination of 2017 is All-India-Rank (AIR) of 142. He was allotted the Indian Police Services with this rank. IPS, a prestigious and coveted position in India, is a dream that would make millions feel that they now deserve to sit back and enjoy the low hanging fruit.

Sameer Saurabh started his IPS officer training in Hyderabad. However, he knew that he could do one better and crack one of the ranks that would make him an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer. Saurabh knew that his UPSC preparation strategy was in the right direction, having brough good results in the first attempt.

Thus, he continued to prepare and study for UPSC exam and reappeared the next year in 2018. This time, Sameer Saurabh did what he had set out for. He cleared the exam with AIR 32 and was rewarded for his hard work with an IAS allotment.

As per his Twitter profile, Sameer Saurabh is currently the Sub-divisional Magistrate, Dehri on Sone, Bihar.

Sameer Saurabh recently shared his advice on clearing UPSC twice in two years, as reported by www.jansatta.com. The IAS officer says it is quintessential to practice to ensured an improved performance in the exam each time. For this, Saurabh advised children to take up mock tests, join test series and practice writing as much as possible.

He says it is paramount to keep revising the topics already covered. In a unique advice, he tells UPSC aspirants that instead of staying away from social media during the preparatory time, they should leverage it to their benefit. Similarly, he advises aspirants to not isolate themselves from friends and family and instead take time off to be with them. Their support, as per Saurabh, will help you keep up with the preparations.