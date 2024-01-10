Meet IAS officer, who left career as doctor to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR 74, her father...

This IAS officer holds an MBBS degree and had a bright career ahead but chose to opt for UPSC. Know her story here.

While some people dream of clearing the UPSC exam but due to various reasons give up on their dreams to opt for more financially stable career opportunities, some people leave their stable and lucrative career prospects to become an IAS, IPS, and IFS officer.

One such inspiring UPSC aspirant was Saloni Sidana. It is interesting to know that Saloni never intended to become an IAS officer. She hails from Jalalabad, Punjab. Sidana did MBBS from Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College in 2012 and became a doctor.

She wanted to go overseas for higher education. However, she decided to stay back in India after her father advised her to consider UPSC.

During an interview with The Better India, Saloni said that UPSC provides the opportunity to increase the knowledge base. Saloni cracked the UPSC on her first attempt and secured an AIR 74. She is married to IAS Ashish Vashishta.

Sidana is currently posted as the district collector of Mandla, Madhya Pradesh.

