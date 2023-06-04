Meet IAS officer Rukmani Riar, failed in school, cracked UPSC in first attempt, got 2nd rank

IAS success story: UPSC exam is without doubt one of the most prestigious is one of the most coveted examinations in India. Every year lakhs of UPSC aspirants from across India appear for UPSC exam with a dream to crack the exam and become IAS officer but only a few among them manage to crack the UPSC exam. In this article, we will talk about the success story of IAS Rukmani Riar.

IAS officer Rukmani Riar was not a very bright student in her initial days and had failed in class six. IAS officer Rukmani Riar did her schooling from Gurdaspurm and then took admission at Sacred Heart School in Dalhousie in Class 4. IAS officer Rukmani Rair graduated in Social Science from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. She pursued Master’s degree in social sciences from the Tata Institute in Mumbai.

After completing her course from TISS, Mumbai, IAS officer Rukmani Rair did internships with NGOs like Ashodaya in Mysore and Annapurna Mahila Mandal in Mumbai. While working with the NGO, Rukmani Rair got attracted to civil service and decided to appear in UPSC exam.

IAS officer Rukmani Riar succeeded in cracking UPSC exam in the first attempt and secured AIR 2 in 2011. Notably, IAS officer Rukmani Rair did not join any coaching for the UPSC exam and managed to crack the UPSC exam by self-study.

IAS officer Rukmani Riar relied on NCERT books from 6th to 12th standard and read newspapers and magazines regularly.